STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Reinsurer Opposes Motion to Confirm $524 Million Arbitration Award in Security Dispute

July 8, 2020

NEW YORK — A reinsurer is urging a New York federal judge to vacate an arbitration award requiring it to deposit more than $524 million in a segregated account to be used as security for its liabilities under its reinsurance agreement with Universal Life Insurance Co. (ULICO).

In a July 2 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, PB Life and Annuity Co. Ltd. (PBLA) contends that the arbitration panel denied it “the opportunity to develop critical evidence on the dispositive issue: the value of the assets in the trust account.”

“Just as ...

Associated Law Firms
Clyde & Co.
Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton
Diamond McCarthy

Associated Documents
Opposition

Purchase Article for $20
Free 3-Day Trial

Registered User Login

Username

Password


Related Conferences

No conferences scheduled at this time.



Full Archives