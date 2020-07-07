STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ariz. Restaurant Owner Sues Cincinnati Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

PHOENIX — The owners of three Arizona restaurants have sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses they sustained when they were forced to suspend ordinary operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on July 6, B Street Grill and Bar LLC d/b/a The Hub Grill & Bar, Union Grill and Tap LLC, and 212 Grill & Bar LLC d/b/a The Hub Grill & Bar contend that their policy covers business losses in the event of a shutdown from a ...

Associated Law Firms

Snell & Wilmer LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



