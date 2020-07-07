STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miss. Restaurant Owner Sues State Auto for COVID-19 Closure Losses

ABERDEEN, Miss. — The owner of several Mississippi restaurants and bars has sued State Automobile Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when it was forced to cease or limit operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a July 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, University Management Inc. (UMI) contends its policy covers losses arising from a “suspension” of its operations, including when its businesses are forced to close due to a government order.

UMI asserts that the continuous presence of ...

Associated Law Firms

Mitchell McNutt & Sams



Associated Documents

Complaint



