Talcum Powder MDL Court Denies Plaintiffs’ Efforts to File Sur-Reply to PCPC’s Summary Judgment Motion

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has denied plaintiffs’ efforts to file a sur-reply opposing the Personal Care Products Council’s motion for summary judgment, stating that, should additional briefing be required, it will direct the parties to do so.

In a text order docketed July 2, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey stated that it had reviewed the plaintiffs’ proposed sur-reply and found that it was appropriate to deny their request for leave to file it.

In a reply brief filed June 22, PCPC maintained that ...

