STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report
Talcum Powder MDL Court Denies Plaintiffs’ Efforts to File Sur-Reply to PCPC’s Summary Judgment Motion
July 7, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has denied plaintiffs’ efforts to file a sur-reply opposing the Personal Care Products Council’s motion for summary judgment, stating that, should additional briefing be required, it will direct the parties to do so.
In a text order docketed July 2, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey stated that it had reviewed the plaintiffs’ proposed sur-reply and found that it was appropriate to deny their request for leave to file it.
In a reply brief filed June 22, PCPC maintained that ...
