STORY FROM: Asbestos
N.J. Court Denies Post-Trial Motions in $186 Million Asbestos-Talc Punitive Damage Verdict
July 7, 2020
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– A New Jersey court has denied post-trial motions filed by Johnson & Johnson defendants in an asbestos-talc case that ended with awards of more than $200 million in damages for four plaintiffs, in part rejecting the defendants’ efforts to obtain a new punitive damages trial.
In several orders filed June 29, the New Jersey Superior Court for Middlesex County denied the defendants’ motions for a new punitive damages trial, for judgment notwithstanding the verdict, for a directed verdict, and for a mistrial based on plaintiffs’ improper closing argument regarding Mr. Alex Gorsky.
The court heard arguments ...
