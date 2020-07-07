STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Las Vegas Casino Sues Travelers in Federal Court for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas casino has sued AIG Specialty Insurance Co. in federal court, contending that business interruption losses it sustained as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders are covered under its “all risks” policy.

In a July 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, Circus Circus LV LP contends that the COVID-19 virus and closure orders have caused a physical loss of its insured property, triggering coverage under the policy. AIG, however, has denied coverage, the lawsuit says.

“Despite agreeing to cover Circus Circus for all ...

Associated Law Firms

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Messner Reeves LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login