STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Diego Jeweler Accuses Travelers of Fraudulently Denying COVID-19 Business Interruption Claim

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego jewelry store that was forced to temporarily close due to government orders issued in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus has sued Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America for business interruption coverage.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on June 30, Mayssami Diamond Inc. contends that Travelers denied its claim despite the plain language in the policy and in violation of state law.

Since March 19, countless California retailers have made claims under their property and casualty insurance policies for the ...

Associated Law Firms

Bottini & Bottini



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login