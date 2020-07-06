STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Cook Medical Opposes Plaintiff's Motion to Dismiss ‘No-Injury’ Bellwether Case

INDIANAPOLIS — Cook Medical Inc. has asked the judge overseeing the Cook IVC MDL docket to deny a plaintiff’s motion to dismiss a bellwether case, contending that the plaintiff’s counsel has been continually filing no-injury/product-in-place cases in an attempt to receive some payment in settlement.

In a June 30 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Cook argues that plaintiff Eddie Burrage and his counsel, The Nations Firm, offer no explanation of their two-year delay in seeking to dismiss the action, or in forcing Cook to work on the case in the meantime.

Associated Documents

Opposition



