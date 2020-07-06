STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Travelers Seeks Dismissal of Flower Distributors’ COVID-19 Coverage Action, Says Losses Excluded

SAN DIEGO — Travelers Property Casualty Company of America is urging a California federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by two fresh-cut flower distributors seeking coverage for losses they sustained when COVID-19 and related government stay-at-home orders caused millions of dollars’ worth of stock to perish in their warehouses.

In a July 1 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, the insurer says the loss experienced by FlorExpo LLC and Kendal Floral Supply LLC falls under the policy’s exclusion for “loss or damage caused by or resulting from the acts or decisions, or ...

Associated Law Firms

Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP

Robinson & Cole LLP

Weston & McElvain



Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login