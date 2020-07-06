STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Restaurant Sues Society Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — The owner of a Chicago-area restaurant has sued Society Insurance, accusing it of wrongly denying its claim for “direct physical loss or damage” arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on July 2, Deerfield Italian Kitchen Inc. d/b/a Italian Kitchen its all-risk insurance policy covers losses arising from the virus contamination of its eatery and the orders.

On March 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants, bars, and movie theaters to close in an effort to address the ongoing ...

Associated Law Firms

Romanucci & Blandin LLC

Rutter & Russin LLC

Spangenberg Shibley & Liber



Associated Documents

Complaint



