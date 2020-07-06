STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Golden Corral Chain Sues Insurer for Coverage of COVID-19-Related Losses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain has sued Illinois Union Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses they sustained when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their restaurants.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on July 2, Golden Corral Corp. and Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc.

Founded in 1973, Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with 483 eateries in 40 states. Approximately 35 of the restaurants are corporate-owned, while 448 are franchise locations.

Associated Law Firms

McDougal Worrell LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



