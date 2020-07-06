STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Entertainment Rental Business Hits The Hartford with Proposed Class Action

MIAMI — A Seattle company that rents entertainment has filed a proposed class action against The Hartford Financial Services Group, demanding coverage for losses it incurred when it was forced to temporarily cease operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, GO-4 Nuge Productions Rentals LLC contends that government orders issued in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus caused it to suffer damages and expenses that are insured under its policy.

GO-4 filed claims under the policy for loss of business income and ...

