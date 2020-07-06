STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Salon Sues Truck Insurance Exchange for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

MIAMI — A New York hair salon has filed a proposed class action against Farmers Underwriters Association and Truck Insurance Exchange, demanding coverage for losses it incurred when it was forced to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Nora’s Style Salon Inc. contends that government orders issued in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus caused it to suffer damages and expenses that are insured under its policy.

Nora’s filed claims under the policy for loss of business income and extra ...

Associated Law Firms

Merlin Law Group

The Moskowitz Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login