STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Fla. Hotel Says COVID-19 Shutdown Orders Caused Insured Physical Loss or Damage
July 6, 2020
MIAMI — A Florida hotel has filed a proposed class action against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. d/b/a Chubb, demanding coverage for losses it incurred when government orders forced it to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a July 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, DiSole LLC, which owns the Gables Inn in Coral Gables, Fla., says it has suffered damages and expenses that are insured under its policy.
DiSole filed claims under the policy for loss of business income and extra expenses. Defendants, however, denied its claim, asserting the hotel did ...
Associated Law Firms
Merlin Law Group
The Moskowitz Law Firm
Associated Documents
Complaint