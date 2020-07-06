STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Hotel Says COVID-19 Shutdown Orders Caused Insured Physical Loss or Damage

MIAMI — A Florida hotel has filed a proposed class action against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. d/b/a Chubb, demanding coverage for losses it incurred when government orders forced it to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, DiSole LLC, which owns the Gables Inn in Coral Gables, Fla., says it has suffered damages and expenses that are insured under its policy.

DiSole filed claims under the policy for loss of business income and extra expenses. Defendants, however, denied its claim, asserting the hotel did ...

Associated Law Firms

Merlin Law Group

The Moskowitz Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



