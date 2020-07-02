STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Law Firms Sue Hartford Casualty in Bid for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

NEW YORK — Two Manhattan law firms have filed a proposed class action against Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., demanding coverage of losses they sustained when the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders effectively shut down their operations.

In a June 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the firms of Siegel & Siegel P.C. and Siegel Law contend that the virus and related orders triggered coverage under its policy’s provisions for Business Income, Extra Expense, Civil Authority, and Sue and Labor.

“State and local governments have determined that without the ...

