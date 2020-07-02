STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Home Furnishings Supplier Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

CLEVELAND — A home furnishings supplier has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business interruption losses it suffered when it was forced to temporarily cease operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related state closure orders.

In a June 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Mama Nina Inc. d/b/a Padma’s Plantation says the insurer denied its claim without conducting any meaningful investigation as required by state law.

“Due to the Closure Orders and the COVID-19 virus crisis, Plaintiff was effectively shut down during the duration of the crisis until further ...

