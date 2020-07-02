STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Tucson Eatery Sues Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses
July 2, 2020
PHOENIX — The owner of a Tucson, Ariz., bistro has sued four Capital Insurance Group companies in federal court, alleging that business interruption losses and expenses it incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its policy.
In a June 25 complaint, filed against Eagle West Insurance Co., California Capital Insurance Co., Monterey Insurance Co., and Nevada Capital Insurance Co. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Cibus LLC says it has been physically impacted by the COVID-19 virus itself and related government shutdown orders.
Plaintiff, which owns the “47 Scott and Scott & Co.” restaurant, sought ...
Associated Law Firms
Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles
Finson Law Firm
Golomb & Honik
Levin Sedran & Berman
Robert Pierce & Associates
Associated Documents
Complaint