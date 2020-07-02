STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Dental Office Says COVID-19 Caused ‘Physical Damage’ to Insured Property

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia-area dental practice has sued Allstate Insurance Co., demanding coverage for loss of business income and expense it incurred after COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to stop providing all non-emergency services to patients.

In a June 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Brian Handel D.M.D., P.C says it has sustained “direct physical loss,” triggering coverage under its policy’s Business Income, Civil Authority and Extra Expense provisions.

“On or about March 13, Plaintiff was forced to suspend or reduce business operations following an order from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ...

Associated Law Firms

Anapol Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



