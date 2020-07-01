STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Erie Policyholders Ask Pa. State Court to Coordinate COVID-19 Coverage Actions
July 1, 2020
PITTSBURGH — A group of small businesses who have sued Erie Insurance Exchange for coverage of business interruption losses they sustained as a result of COVID-19 government closure orders have asked a state court to coordinate the cases in the Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas.
In support of the July 1 motion, Joseph Tambellini Inc. d/b/a Joseph Tambellini Restaurant, along with other Erie policyholders seeking coverage for COVID-19 losses — Capriccio Parkway LLC d/b/a Capriccio Café and Bar at Cret Park, Capriccio Inc. d/b/a Capriccio Café at Wills Eye Hospital and Perfect Pots LLC — contend that the ...
Associated Law Firms
Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith
Jack Goodrich & Associates
Kohn Swift & Graf
Schmit Kramer
Associated Documents
Motion