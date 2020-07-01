STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Poughkeepsie Waterfront Developer Sues Travelers Insurance for COVID-19-Related Losses

NEW YORK — The landlord for a Poughkeepsie, N.Y., waterfront restaurant and event venue have sued The Travelers Indemnity Company of America, contending that government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused its premises to sustain “physical loss or damage” that is insured under its policy.

In a June 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Poughkeepsie Waterfront Development LLC further argues that the policy’s virus exclusion does not apply because the losses arise from the orders, not the actual COVID-19 virus.

