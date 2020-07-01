STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

S.C. Caterer Sues Sentinel, Hartford for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina restaurant and catering company has filed a proposed class action against its insurers, demanding coverage of business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to cease operations due to government shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, Fancy That! Bistro & Catering LLC says it suffered direct physical loss and damage, triggering coverage under its all-risk policy issued by Sentinel Insurance Company Limited and The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. d/b/a The Hartford.

