STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Scottsdale Eyewear Store Sues CNA for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses
July 1, 2020
PHOENIX — The owner of a Scottsdale, Ariz., eyewear boutique has sued CNA in federal court, alleging that business interruption losses it incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its policy.
In a June 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, i2i Optique says it has been physically impacted by COVID-19 and related state lawmakers’ orders closing all non-essential businesses.
“The virus is physically impacting the optical goods business,” plaintiff contends. “Any effort by CNA to deny the reality that the virus causes physical loss and damage would constitute a false and potentially ...
Associated Law Firms
Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles
Finson Law Firm
Golomb & Honik
Levin Sedran & Berman
Associated Documents
Complaint