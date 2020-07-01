STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Scottsdale Eyewear Store Sues CNA for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

PHOENIX — The owner of a Scottsdale, Ariz., eyewear boutique has sued CNA in federal court, alleging that business interruption losses it incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its policy.

In a June 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, i2i Optique says it has been physically impacted by COVID-19 and related state lawmakers’ orders closing all non-essential businesses.

“The virus is physically impacting the optical goods business,” plaintiff contends. “Any effort by CNA to deny the reality that the virus causes physical loss and damage would constitute a false and potentially ...

