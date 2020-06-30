STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Cambridge, Mass., Restaurant Owner Sues Insurer for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

BOSTON — The owner of five Cambridge, Mass., restaurants and a catering business has sued Nautilus Insurance Co. to recoup losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic essentially ground its businesses to a halt.

In a June 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Plaza Deli, Inc. d/b/a Plaza Catering and Discovery Cafe says its facilities have suffered direct physical loss or damage, triggering coverage under the policy.

Plaza Deli operates five cafés/restaurants and a catering business which, under normal circumstances, are open for business weekdays until ...

