Texas Apartment Complex Says State Farm, Agent, Mishandled COVID-19 Claim

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An Austin, Texas, apartment complex has sued State Farm Lloyds and its insurance agent of conspiring to wrongfully deny its claim for rental losses arising from COVID-19-related government closure orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on June 29, Rio Grande Villa Inc. seeks to recoup lost rents, contending that State Farm and its agent Brandon Gebo have mishandled its claim.

“Gebo and State Farm made material misrepresentations about Policy provisions, coverage and the law in Texas applying thereto. State Farm and its agents have kept and ...

