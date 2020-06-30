STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Anytime Fitness Franchise Owner Sues Insurer for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

BOSTON — The owner of five Boston-area Anytime Fitness franchises has sued Ventapro Specialty Insurance Co. for coverage of losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close its facilities.

In a June 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Rock Haven Ventures LLC d/b/a Anytime Fitness Plainville says its gyms have suffered direct physical loss or damage, triggering coverage under the policy.

Since at least March 23, the Anytime franchises have been closed due to the risk of COVID-19 infection, resulting in total lost ...

