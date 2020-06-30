STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Holland America, Carnival, Sued for Failing to Stop COVID-19 Spread During Argentina Cruise

SEATTLE — A Nashville couple who were aboard Holland America’s MS Zaandam ship during a March trip to Argentina allege the cruise line negligently allowed the vessel to become contaminated with COVID-19, causing several passengers and crew members to fall ill, resulting in at least two confirmed virus-related deaths.

In a June 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, plaintiffs accuse Carnival Corp., Carnival PLC, Holland America Line Inc., and Holland America Line - U.S.A. Inc., of failing to immediately take action when the virus began to spread through the passengers and crew.

Associated Law Firms

Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison LLC

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

Tousley Brain Stephens PLLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



