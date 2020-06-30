STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Reinsurers Seek Production of Post-Settlement Allocation Communications from Lamorak

BOSTON — Certain London Market Reinsurers (LMR) have asked a federal judge to compel Lamorak Insurance Co. to produce discovery regarding its allocation of reinsurance billings for its 2009 settlement of underlying pollution claims.

In a June 26 motion filed before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, LMR maintain that the post-settlement allocation communications are not privileged simply because an attorney was a party to the communications.

“Further, the post-settlement allocation documents are business records — created in order to bill reinsurers — not attorney work product,” LMR argue. “Lamorak cannot ...

