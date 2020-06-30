STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Boston Daycare Sues Philadelphia Indemnity for COVID-19 Business Losses

BOSTON — A Boston-area daycare has sued Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. in an attempt to recoup losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close its facility.

In a June 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Pakachoag Acres Day Care Center, Inc. says its facility suffered direct physical loss or damage, triggering coverage under the policy’s provisions for loss of business income, extra expense, extended business income, business income from dependent properties, and civil authority.

Since at least March 23, the daycare has not been ...

Associated Law Firms

KJC Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



