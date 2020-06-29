STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Mich. Chiropractic Office Sues State Farm for COVID-19 Business Losses, Expenses

DETROIT — A Michigan chiropractic office has filed a proposed class action against State Farm, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Turek Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Alcona Chiropractic contends the orders caused its property to sustain “direct physical loss or damage,” triggering coverage under its all-risk policy.

The provides “Loss of Income” and ‘Civil Authority’ coverage,” the complaint says. Under these coverages, if for any non-excluded reason, ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



