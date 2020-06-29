STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Texas Restaurants Sue Insurer, Agent in Bid for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Texas barbecue restaurants have sued State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. and their insurance agent, contending losses they sustained as a result of COVID-19-related government closure orders are covered under their policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on June 25, Terry Black’s Barbecue LLC and Terry Black’s Barbecue Texas LLC contend that the orders caused direct physical loss or damage to their insured properties and other businesses in the immediate area of the properties, triggering coverage.

Plaintiffs seek declaratory relief and monetary damages against State Auto for ...

