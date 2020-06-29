STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Ga. Appeals Court Reverses Confirmation of $462,971 Arbitration Award

ATLANTA — A Georgia appeals court has reversed a trial court’s confirmation of a $462,971 arbitration award in favor of a car dealership and its captive insurer, finding the arbitrator exceeded his powers by unlawfully departing from the terms of the parties’ written agreement.

In a June 25 opinion, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that the arbitrator explicitly disregarded the terms of the contract in manifest disregard of the law, and the trial court erred in confirming the award.

Southern Mountain Adventures LLC (“the Dealer”) owns three motorsports vehicle dealerships in Georgia and Tennessee, all controlled by the same ...

