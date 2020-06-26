STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Eatery Sues Greenwich Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

MIAMI — The owner of a Miami Italian restaurant has sued Greenwich Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state lawmakers forced it to cease dine-in operations.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on June 24, Malaube, LLC, d/b/a Spris Artisan Pizza says its policy covers lost business income and extra expense incurred as a result of the government orders.

Specifically, the policy provides coverage under the policy’s Additional Coverages section titled “Civil Authority,” Spris maintains. In addition, the policy states that Greenwich will pay for the ...

Associated Law Firms

Gallop Auerbach

Herskowitz Shapiro



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login