STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Miami Eatery Sues Greenwich Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
June 26, 2020
MIAMI — The owner of a Miami Italian restaurant has sued Greenwich Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state lawmakers forced it to cease dine-in operations.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on June 24, Malaube, LLC, d/b/a Spris Artisan Pizza says its policy covers lost business income and extra expense incurred as a result of the government orders.
Specifically, the policy provides coverage under the policy’s Additional Coverages section titled “Civil Authority,” Spris maintains. In addition, the policy states that Greenwich will pay for the ...
Associated Law Firms
Gallop Auerbach
Herskowitz Shapiro
Associated Documents
Complaint