STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Salon Says COVID-19 Closure Orders Physically Impacted Insured Property

CHICAGO — A Chicago hair and skin salon has sued West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. in an attempt to recoup business interruption losses arising from the state governor’s closure of all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Style Lounge Salon, Inc. d/b/a Salon Envy says the insurer denied its claim “with a cursory boilerplate letter,” without any reasonable explanation or investigation.

The policy covers “actual loss of business income you sustain due to the necessary suspension of your ‘operations’” when there ...

Associated Law Firms

Fuksa Khorshid LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login