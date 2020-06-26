STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Calif. Hotels Sue Berkshire Hathaway for COVID-19 Business Income Losses
June 26, 2020
LOS ANGELES — Two Fresno, Calif., hotels have sued AmGuard Insurance Co. and its parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Cos., seeking to recoup losses they sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close.
In a June 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, West Coast Hotel Management LLC d/b/a University Square Hotel of Fresno and West Coast Orange Group LLC d/b/a The Hotel Fresno contend that the orders triggered coverage under the policy’s provisions for “Business Income and Extra Expense” and “Civil Authority.”
Plaintiffs contend ...
