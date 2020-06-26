STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Memphis Restaurant Owner Says COVID-19 Shutdown Orders Caused Physical Loss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The owner of a Memphis, Tenn., restaurant has filed a proposed class action against its insurers in federal court, contending that civil authority shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused the eatery to sustain “direct physical loss” that is insured under its policy.

In a June 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, Creative Restaurants, Inc. d/b/a Blues Hall Dining Room d/b/a Rum Boogie Café assert that coverage is available under the policy’s provisions for business income, extra expense and civil authority.

Defendants are Covington Specialty Insurance ...

Associated Law Firms

Whatley Kallas

Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher & Goldfarb



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login