Wright Opposes Coordination of Profemur Modular Hip Device Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wright Medical has opposed creation of an MDL docket for cases involving hip devices consisting of a Profemur total hip implant modular femoral neck coupled with a modular titanium Profemur femoral stem, arguing that the parties can effectively manage the cases without federal court coordination.

In their June 18 opposition filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, Technology Inc., Wright Medical Group Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V. note that over the last decade, more than 200 lawsuits similar to those at issue “have been dismissed or otherwise resolved.”

