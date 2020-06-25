STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

La. Federal Stryker Triathlon Knee Case Dismissed with Leave to Amend

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Stryker Corp.’s Triathlon Total Knee System, ruling that the plaintiff failed to sufficiently allege that her device was defective and accompanied by inadequate warnings.

However, in the June 24 order, Judge John deGravelles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana gave the plaintiff 28 days to file an amended pleading, adding that failure to do so will result in dismissal of the action with prejudice.

Dina Batiste underwent a total knee arthroplasty in November 2015. Following the surgery, she suffered “severe chronic pain ...

