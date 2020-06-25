STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

McDonald’s Ordered to Step Up COVID-19 Safety Practices in Three Chicago Restaurants

CHICAGO — An Illinois state judge has ordered McDonald’s of Illinois and a franchise owner to provide adequate social distance training to employees and step up enforcement of mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic in three Chicago restaurants.

On June 24, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Eve Reilly partially granted the workers’ motion for a preliminary injunction, explaining that while the companies have taken some steps to protect workers from contracting and spreading the virus, they need to address “serious failures” at the three restaurants, in which two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Those failures include telling managers that people can ...

