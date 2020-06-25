STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Coffee Shop Sued Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

PHOENIX — The owner of a Redwood City, Calif., coffee shop has sued its insurers in federal court, alleging that business interruption losses it incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its policy.

In a June 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, JDR Enterprises LLC accuses Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. and its parent company The Hartford have no intention of providing coverage for the losses.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and state and local orders mandating that all non-essential in store businesses must shut down on March 16, JDR’s coffee shop ...

