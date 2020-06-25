STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Anytime Fitness Gym Owner Sues Markel Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage

CHICAGO — The owner of four Anytime Fitness franchises has filed a class action complaint against Markel Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when state lawmakers forced the gyms to close in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a June 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Fountain Enterprises LLC d/b/a Anytime Fitness contends that its Alabama and Mississippi gyms sustained “direct physical loss or damage,” causing a “suspension” of their “operations,” as required by the policy.

“Plaintiff has suffered a suspension and/or cessation of ...

