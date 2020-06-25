STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Anytime Fitness Gym Owner Sues Markel Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage
June 25, 2020
CHICAGO — The owner of four Anytime Fitness franchises has filed a class action complaint against Markel Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when state lawmakers forced the gyms to close in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In a June 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Fountain Enterprises LLC d/b/a Anytime Fitness contends that its Alabama and Mississippi gyms sustained “direct physical loss or damage,” causing a “suspension” of their “operations,” as required by the policy.
“Plaintiff has suffered a suspension and/or cessation of ...
Associated Law Firms
Grant & Eisenhofer
Rogers Law Group
The Collier Firm
Associated Documents
Complaint