STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation
Neb. Court Denies Challenges to Toxic Exposure, Benzene Cases Against Union Pacific Railroad
June 24, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. –– A Nebraska federal court has denied challenges to the admissibility of expert testimony in a toxic exposure case against Union Pacific Railroad Co., finding that the defendant’s showing “presents a classic battle of the experts.”
In the June 5 ruling, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska additionally denied the defendant’s motion for summary judgment, concluding that “there is an issue of fact for the jury on the exposures and whether the exposures contributed to the plaintiff’s tonsil cancer.”
“U.P. has not shown as a matter of law that the plaintiff cannot prevail in establishing ...
Associated Documents
Langrell Order
Ranney Order
King Order