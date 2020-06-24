STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Neb. Court Denies Challenges to Toxic Exposure, Benzene Cases Against Union Pacific Railroad

OMAHA, Neb. –– A Nebraska federal court has denied challenges to the admissibility of expert testimony in a toxic exposure case against Union Pacific Railroad Co., finding that the defendant’s showing “presents a classic battle of the experts.”

In the June 5 ruling, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska additionally denied the defendant’s motion for summary judgment, concluding that “there is an issue of fact for the jury on the exposures and whether the exposures contributed to the plaintiff’s tonsil cancer.”

“U.P. has not shown as a matter of law that the plaintiff cannot prevail in establishing ...

Associated Documents

Langrell Order

Ranney Order

King Order



