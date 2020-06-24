STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Bayer Announces Roundup Settlement Totaling Up to $10.85 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO –– Bayer has announced that it will resolving “major outstanding Monsanto litigation,” including the Roundup product liability litigation, putting aside up to $9.6 billion to resolve the current claims and an additional $1.25 billion to address potential future litigation.

In a news release issued June 24, Bayer said that the Roundup agreement will “bring closure to approximately 75 percent of the current Roundup litigation involving approximately 125,000 filed and unfiled claims overall.”

“The resolved claims include all plaintiff law firms leading the Roundup federal MDL or the California bellwether cases, and those representing approximately 95 percent of the ...

