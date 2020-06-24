STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lloyd’s Underwriters Seek Dismissal of Miami Restaurant’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

MIAMI — Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London have moved to dismiss a Florida restaurant’s proposed class action seeking coverage for COVID-19-related business income losses, asserting that the insured properties did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage” as required by the policy.

In a June 22 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Underwriters say plaintiffs “make conclusory allegations that they have suffered direct physical damage, but the complaint is devoid of any mention of what physical damage occurred, how the physical damage occurred, and when the physical damage occurred.”

“Accordingly, none of Plaintiffs’ ...

