N.Y. Italian Restaurant Accuses Nationwide of Misleading Policyholders

NEW YORK — A New York Italian restaurant has sued Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., accusing it of misleading policyholders as to the true extent of coverage provided in its business interruption policies, and of breaching the policy by denying the eatery’s claim for COVID-19-related losses.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on June 22, BR Restaurant Corp. d/b/a Bruno’s Ristorante Italiano accuses Nationwide of hiding its virus exclusion in an undesignated section of the policy, thereby misleading its policyholders on coverage.

