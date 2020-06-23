STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Minor League Baseball Teams Sue Insurers for COVID-19 Cancellation Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A group of Minor League Baseball teams have sued their insurers in Pennsylvania federal court, demanding coverage for losses they sustained when state and local lawmakers shut down ballparks around the country in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a June 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, plaintiffs accuse Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co.; Acadia Insurance Co.; National Casualty Co.; Scottsdale Indemnity Co.; and Scottsdale Insurance Co. of breaching, or planning to breach, the policies by denying coverage.

“These ‘all-risks’ policies cover the MiLB teams for ...

Associated Law Firms

McKool Smith

Mitchell Sandler LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



