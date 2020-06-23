STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
San Antonio Sportswear Store Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage
June 23, 2020
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio sportswear retailer has sued Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America for losses it sustained when state and local government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to sustain business interruption losses and other expenses.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on June 22, Ducky’s Sportswear & T-Shirts LLC contends that Travelers breached the policy by wrongfully denying coverage for civil authority and loss of business income.
Ducky’s accuses Travelers of mishandling its claim for business interruption losses by failing to ...
