STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Antonio Sportswear Store Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio sportswear retailer has sued Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America for losses it sustained when state and local government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to sustain business interruption losses and other expenses.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on June 22, Ducky’s Sportswear & T-Shirts LLC contends that Travelers breached the policy by wrongfully denying coverage for civil authority and loss of business income.

Ducky’s accuses Travelers of mishandling its claim for business interruption losses by failing to ...

Associated Law Firms

Loyd Law Firm

Robinson & Cole

Zelle LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login