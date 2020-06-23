STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Accounting Firm Sues Hartford for COVID-19 Business Income Losses

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey firm that provides accounting and auditing services has accused Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. of breaching its policy obligations by denying the company’s claim for COVID-19-related business interruption losses.

In a June 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Investigroup LLC contends that civil authority orders requiring all non-essential businesses to close during the pandemic resulted in the temporary loss of use of its insured premises, triggering coverage under the policy.

Hartford, however, denied Investigroup’s claims for business income and civil authority coverage.

“There was no presence ...

