STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ala. Restaurants Sue Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of Alabama restaurants have sued Cincinnati Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to halt or limit operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a June 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Serendipitous, LLC/Melt, Melt Food Truck, LLC d/b/a Melt, and Fancy’s on Fifth, LLC d/b/a Fancy’s on Fifth accuse Cincinnati of breaching the policy by denying their claim without conducting an adequate investigation.

“The losses against which Plaintiffs are insured under the Policy include, ...

Associated Law Firms

Sirote & Permutt



Associated Documents

Complaint



