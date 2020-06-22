STORY FROM: Asbestos

Maine Federal Court Rejects Attempts to Implead MDOT as 3rd-Party Defendant in Asbestos Suit

PORTLAND, Maine –– A Maine federal court has denied an asbestos defendant’s efforts to implead the Maine Department of Transportation as a third-party defendant, concluding that the plaintiff would suffer prejudice should the government agency be allowed to be included in the litigation.

In a June 19 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine found that the movant had failed to show why they had not previously attempted to implead the department.

Plaintiff Victor Coffin asserted the claims, contending that he developed malignant mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered while serving as ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login