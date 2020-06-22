STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ky. Restaurant Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky restaurant has sued Cincinnati Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses and expenses it incurred when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the eatery to temporarily stop dine-in services.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on June 19, Yiddle Mister Bill Inc. d/b/a Cynthia’s Ristorante seeks a declaration that its business income losses arising from the orders is covered under the Cincinnati policy.

The complaint, originally filed on May 8, also names various state health officials as defendants. In removing the complaint ...

